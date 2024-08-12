Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 397 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $530.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,158. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.17 and its 200-day moving average is $524.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

