Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 14.5 %
SLNCF traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.
