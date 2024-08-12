Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 14.5 %

SLNCF traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

