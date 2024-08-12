Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sims Trading Up 3.7 %
SMSMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Sims has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
About Sims
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.