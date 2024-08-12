Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sims Trading Up 3.7 %

SMSMY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Sims has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

