Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. 339,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 978,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.67 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

In other news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00. In other news, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$244,000.00. Also, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 698,860 shares of company stock worth $879,579. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

