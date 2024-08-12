Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SYTA remained flat at $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 184,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $641.34. The company has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($88.20) EPS for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siyata Mobile will post -212.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

