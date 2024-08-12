SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEDG. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.