Solchat (CHAT) One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Solchat has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Solchat has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $1.73 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solchat token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solchat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Solchat Token Profile

Solchat’s genesis date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 0.52926453 USD and is down -12.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,654,893.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solchat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solchat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solchat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.