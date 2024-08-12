SOLVE Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $2.44 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000892 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

