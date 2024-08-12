Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SOLV opened at $60.59 on Monday. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

