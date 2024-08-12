Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.300-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Solventum Stock Performance
SOLV opened at $60.59 on Monday. Solventum has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
