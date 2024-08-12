SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. 1,421,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,243. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.