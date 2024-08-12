SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 440,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,099,754 shares.The stock last traded at $42.71 and had previously closed at $42.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.