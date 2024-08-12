Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Financial Contrast

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $2.66, suggesting a potential upside of 62.20%. Sphere 3D has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.30%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than LexinFintech.

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $13.32 billion 0.02 $150.14 million $0.76 2.16 Sphere 3D $25.83 million 0.62 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.47

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 7.02% 9.63% 3.98% Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92%

Summary

LexinFintech beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

