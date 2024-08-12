Sportradar Group (SRAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sportradar Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportradar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.