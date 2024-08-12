Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $2,005,032.16 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $96.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after acquiring an additional 593,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.