SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of SSAAY remained flat at $2.45 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.49.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

