Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $82.63 million and $2.73 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010582 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,992.28 or 1.00102407 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

