Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$95.50.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$89.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$61.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.68.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

