Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.75 on Thursday. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.