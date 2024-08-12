Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,171 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.16. 212,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.