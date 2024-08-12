Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 35,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

