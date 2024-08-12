Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $473,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,917,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,816,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $630.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

