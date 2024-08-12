Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
RAY.A has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.83.
In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$715,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$80,200.00. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
