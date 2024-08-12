StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.6 %

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,701. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $4,573,272.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,447,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $4,573,272.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,472,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 353,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

