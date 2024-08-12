StockNews.com Downgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NDLS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $127.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

