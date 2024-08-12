StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Hold

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $7.54. 1,791,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

