StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

