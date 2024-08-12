StockNews.com Upgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to Hold

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of AEHR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 588,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,086. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $380.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $304,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 769.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 974,028 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 262,469 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 308,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 189,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

