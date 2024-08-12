StockNews.com Upgrades VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNET opened at $2.05 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $527.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

About VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 188,593 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

