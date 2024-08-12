Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,341. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $116.39.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

