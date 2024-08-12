Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.29. The company had a trading volume of 268,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

