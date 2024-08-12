Stride (NYSE:LRN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Stride stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $80.74. 36,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,417. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $82.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

