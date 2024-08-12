Substratum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.71 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010482 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,276.44 or 0.97381044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0002382 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

