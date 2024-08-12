Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SMLP opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 414.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

