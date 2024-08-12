Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. Sun Communities has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

