Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NILIF remained flat at $0.23 on Monday. 120,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Surge Battery Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

