SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.
