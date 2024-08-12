Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Cut by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,715,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,410,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.