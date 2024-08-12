TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.34. TaskUs shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 197,812 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TASK shares. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

TaskUs Trading Down 11.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TaskUs by 55.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 19.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 11.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

