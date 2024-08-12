TD Cowen Trims Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Target Price to $22.00

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.