TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,981,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

