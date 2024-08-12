TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.08. Approximately 16,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 220,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.11.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.21. The stock has a market cap of C$447.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.74.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.