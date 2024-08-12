Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Major Shareholder Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 400,000 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $426,798.90.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,196. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempest Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TPST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

