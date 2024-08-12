Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.55 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $269.21 million and $26.55 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 820,700,858 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

