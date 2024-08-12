Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.06. 5,235,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,739. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

