TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.75. 411,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,651,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.