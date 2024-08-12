Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,827,800 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the July 15th total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,426.0 days.

Thai Oil Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOIPF remained flat at $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

