Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,827,800 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the July 15th total of 924,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,426.0 days.
Thai Oil Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOIPF remained flat at $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
