The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $171.12. The company had a trading volume of 240,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

