The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1 %

Boeing stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,726. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average of $185.51. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.