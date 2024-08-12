The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock worth $17,567,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $61.77. 6,626,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

