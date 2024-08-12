The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,488. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

